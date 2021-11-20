American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.59

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 11884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,262 shares of company stock worth $4,146,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in American Well by 153.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 309,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 187,147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Well by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

