ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 14th total of 587,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ZKIN stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ZK International Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.