Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 5475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 106.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.