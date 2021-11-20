Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Remark were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MARK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 293.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,335,603 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 1,559.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 297,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 279,396 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 1,137.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 130,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Remark stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $144.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Remark had a net margin of 415.00% and a negative return on equity of 238.62%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

