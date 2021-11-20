Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,012 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Revlon worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Revlon by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Revlon by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REV opened at $12.96 on Friday. Revlon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

