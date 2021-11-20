JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Integra Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Integra Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
