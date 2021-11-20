Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 4,981 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,405,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,605,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

