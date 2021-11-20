Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 518,289 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Gold Resource worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gold Resource by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Gold Resource by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GORO stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GORO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

