Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

CZWI opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.15. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

