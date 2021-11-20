Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 31,213 Shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,213 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Financial were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Community Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, research analysts predict that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

TCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

