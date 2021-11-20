Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Talis Biomedical were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLIS. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TLIS opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. Talis Biomedical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLIS. Piper Sandler lowered Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

