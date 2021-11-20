Northern Trust Corp Buys 2,239 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 100.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

