Northern Trust Corp Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Boston Omaha worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 140,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 110,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 38.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 308.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 143,869 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $30.34 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $897.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

