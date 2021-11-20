LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

