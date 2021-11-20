Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Willdan Group worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 441.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 236,709 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLDN stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

