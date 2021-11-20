LPL Financial LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MHI opened at $12.26 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

