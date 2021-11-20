Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in StarTek were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 399.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 11.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRT opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. StarTek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.44.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

