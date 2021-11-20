Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 4,412 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 87,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

