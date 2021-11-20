Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.29% of Surgalign worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

SRGA stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgalign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.79.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

