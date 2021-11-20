Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.29. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

