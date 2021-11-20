Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Triterras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of TRIT stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

