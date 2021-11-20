Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley currently has $45.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93,523 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $5,426,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

