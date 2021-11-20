Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.46.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $286.60 on Thursday. Workday has a 52 week low of $204.86 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,592.13, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total transaction of $168,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Workday by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Workday by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

