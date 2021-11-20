TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

