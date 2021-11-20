Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,536,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $21,492,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 274.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 1,718,642 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

