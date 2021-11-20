Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.23% of SCYNEXIS worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 7.86.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

