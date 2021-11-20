Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of ACCYY opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Accor has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.