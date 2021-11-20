Desjardins Comments on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings of $8.74 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.75.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$98.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$93.15 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

