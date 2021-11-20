David A. Ranhoff Sells 66,272 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $267.74 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.51.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

