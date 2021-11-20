Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

