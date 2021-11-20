Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells 108,590 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01.

On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $793,955.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $332.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day moving average is $259.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,745 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,753 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

