JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,466 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 288,022 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.