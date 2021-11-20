JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Emerald in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Emerald in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Emerald in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Emerald by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 31,177 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerald in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEX stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.90. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

In related news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $99,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

