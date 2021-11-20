JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,562 Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Value Line were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Value Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 57.25% and a return on equity of 35.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Value Line Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

