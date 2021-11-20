Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMG. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.39%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,673,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,764,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after buying an additional 196,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

