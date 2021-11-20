Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATXS. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

