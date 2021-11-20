Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Raised to C$29.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOPMF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NOPMF stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

