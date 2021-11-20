mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Desjardins

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

mdf commerce stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

MDF Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

