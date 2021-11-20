Pareto Securities Initiates Coverage on Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF)

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JOSMF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

JOSMF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Josemaria Resources has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.