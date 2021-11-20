Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$103.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

