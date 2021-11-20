Short Interest in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Rises By 34.8%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the October 14th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 198,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -2.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.