Short Interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Expands By 34.2%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the October 14th total of 440,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

TFFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

TFFP stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $193.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.07. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $257,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

