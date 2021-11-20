Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 737,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 14th total of 551,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

CMTL stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.66. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 289,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.