Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$790.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $458.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.46 and its 200 day moving average is $437.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $320.52 and a one year high of $480.05.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

