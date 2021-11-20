FY2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Increased by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

ANF stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.