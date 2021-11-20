Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Issued By B. Riley

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

GAP stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of GAP by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,781,000 after buying an additional 447,438 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

