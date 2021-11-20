Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

RLLMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

