SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

