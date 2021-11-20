Stifel Nicolaus Raises Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Price Target to C$0.90

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.90 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PMGYF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Perpetual Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

