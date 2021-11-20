Tyson Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tyson Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after buying an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.